Business Profile: LIDCO continues to extend its reach

This tiling machine installs large-diameter pipe. COURTESY PHOTO

Land Improvement and Development Company Inc., generally known as LIDCO, has been providing on farm drainage services since 1960. Based in Brawley, LIDCO’s work has spanned the globe from Saudi Arabia and Iran to Argentina and Costa Rica and from California to Texas.

Whereas irrigation is the practice of providing additional water to soil when it is naturally too dry, tile drainage’s purpose is to remove excess water from the soil, allowing plant roots to breathe. The roots of a plant take up air from the spaces between soil particles. Oxygen from between soil particles diffuses into the roots and is used in plant respiration. If a plant is oversaturated with water for an extended period of time, soil conditions become anaerobic and will essentially “drown” the plant. These anaerobic conditions will cause plant growth to stunt and will ultimately cause the plant to die.

LIDCO’s crews travel all over California installing drainage. COURTESY PHOTO

