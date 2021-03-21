BUSINESS PROFILE: The Valley’s steam is a local asset for CalEnergy
A view of one of CalEnergy’s geothermal facilities near Calipatria. COURTESY PHOTO

CalEnergy in Calipatria operates 10 geothermal facilities in the area. Those facilities, which can produce up to 345 megawatts of energy, employ 214 workers locally.

CalEnergy was founded in 1971. The first of its geothermal plants came online in 1986 and the last two in 2000. The company is owned and operated by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which owns one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in the United States.

