Pandemic has underscored Reach and AMR’s importance
Buy Now

Reach Air Medical Services operates more than 50 air ambulance bases located in California, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado. COURTESY PHOTO

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Reach Air Medical Services and American Medical Response ambulance services have become even more critical members of the healthcare team in Imperial County as well as throughout their extensive network areas.

Reach Air Medical Services provides air medical transport for critically ill and injured patients across the Western United States. Patients receive an intensive care unit level of care from highly skilled nurses and paramedics. Experienced pilots fly patients aboard special medically equipped helicopters and airplanes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.