Rain for Rent awarded for sales
FROM LEFT: Chris Roth, Reinke president; Paul Costamanga, Rain for Rent, and Rick Hanshew, Reinke territory manager. COURTESY PHOTO

DESHLER, Neb. — Irrigation equipment supplier Rain for Rent has again been recognized as a top 10 dealer in the United States and Canada for a leading manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems.

Reinke Manufacturing Co. Inc. recognized the dealer at its annual convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

