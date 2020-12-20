Reduced labor force continues to hold down jobless rate
EL CENTRO – Unemployment rates in Imperial County continued moving in the right direction in November, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The county’s estimated unemployment rate for the month was 16.4 percent, almost two full percentage points down from the 18.2 percent posted for October. It was also a significant improvement from November 2019, when the county’s jobless rate stood at 18.6 percent.

