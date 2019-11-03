Three PMHD departments recognized
PMHD’s quality and risk department received its BETA award for its effort to initiate the insurer’s HEART program at the hospital. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — Three departments within Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District recently received statewide recognition from BETA Healthcare Group.

The healthcare district’s emergency, obstetrics, and quality and risk department were honored for their efforts in working toward decreasing patient risk and improving the quality of patient care outcomes, PMHD explained in a release.

The BETA Health Award, which was also presented to PMHD’s obstetrics staff (pictured above), honors efforts in working toward decreasing patient risk and improving the quality of patient care outcomes. COURTESY PHOTO
Shown here are members of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District emergency department staff, who recently were recognized for training in improving department communication. COURTESY PHOTO

