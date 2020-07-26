BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Local entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart’s shelves have a chance to apply during the retail giant’s seventh annual Open Call.

The company said the deadline to apply to participate in this year’s Open Call for U.S.-manufactured products is Aug. 10. The application and additional information about the event are available via Walmart-jump.com.

