Cabbage growers report big supplies for St. Patrick’s Day

Cabbage harvest is well underway in Imperial County, where grower Jack Vessey says he expects to ship the crop for another six to eight weeks. He says most cabbage is now contracted in advance. COURTESY PHOTO VESSEY & CO.

People planning to dine on corned beef and cabbage in honor of St. Patrick next week should have no problem finding the traditional vegetable, as growers on the Central Coast and in the desert report they have plenty of cabbage on hand.

In fact, warm weather has bunched up production and led to less-than-ideal markets for farmers, said Tom Ikeda, who grows vegetables near Oceano in San Luis Obispo County.

