FROM LEFT: Imperial Irrigation District Director 2 and Board President Alex Cardenas presents a plaque to {span}Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of Robert Kennedy and serving as managing director of Citizens Energy, during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
Joseph Kennedy III (third from left), grandson of Robert Kennedy and serving as managing director of Citizens Energy, poses with a plaque and other dignitaries during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
Managing Director of Citizens Energy, Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of Robert Kennedy, speaks while receiving recognition on behalf of the company during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
Joseph Kennedy III (third from left), grandson of Robert Kennedy and serving as managing director of Citizens Energy, poses for a photo with the Calexico City Council and city manager during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. Pictured Left to Right: Camilo Garcia, Javier Moreno, Mayor Pro Tem Gloria Romo, Joseph Kennedy III, Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña, Esperanza Colio, Gilberto Manzanarez.
FROM LEFT: Imperial Irrigation District Director 2 and Board President Alex Cardenas presents a plaque to {span}Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of Robert Kennedy and serving as managing director of Citizens Energy, during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
Joseph Kennedy III (third from left), grandson of Robert Kennedy and serving as managing director of Citizens Energy, poses with a plaque and other dignitaries during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
Managing Director of Citizens Energy, Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of Robert Kennedy, speaks while receiving recognition on behalf of the company during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO
Joseph Kennedy III (third from left), grandson of Robert Kennedy and serving as managing director of Citizens Energy, poses for a photo with the Calexico City Council and city manager during the Lighting Ceremony for Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood on Tuesday, September 5, in Calexico. Pictured Left to Right: Camilo Garcia, Javier Moreno, Mayor Pro Tem Gloria Romo, Joseph Kennedy III, Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña, Esperanza Colio, Gilberto Manzanarez.
CALEXICO – On the evening of Tuesday, September 5, a spirit of celebration and community radiated through the heart of Calexico as the City of Calexico and Citizens Energy Corporation came together for a magnificent Lighting Ceremony at he Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood.
According to a press release from the City of Calexico, the event held at John F. Kennedy Park, united the community under a canopy of lights from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Citizens Energy Corporation, a visionary organization founded by former U.S. Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II in 1979, has dedicated itself to the mission of making life’s essential needs more accessible and affordable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.