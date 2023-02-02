Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Nearly 35 attendees joined the Mexican Consulate in Calexico and the City of Calexico for their book presentation of "Juan Bautista de Anza: Épica de las Californias" by Manuel Rojas on Tuesday, January 31, at Calexico City Hall.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Calexico Councilmember Gloria Romo, author Manuel Rojas, and head consul Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca during the book presentation of the Spanish descent figure on Tuesday, January 31, at city hall in Calexico.
PHOTO COURTESY MEXICAN CONSULATE IN CALEXICO
CALEXICO — The life and achievements of commander Juan Bautista de Anza were shared during the "Juan Bautista de Anza: Épica de las Californias" book presentation by author Manuel Pérez Rojas on Tuesday, January 31, as hosted by the City of Calexico and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico at city hall.
In a round table style, Calexico Councilmember Gloria Romo and Mexican Consulate Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca joined Pérez Rojas in a presentation of his book and description of the historical figure.
