Calexico approves ambulance purchase
Calexico Fire Department probationary firefighter Andrew Gonzalez (left) and firefighter and emergency medical technician Chad Vokovitch pose next to the AMR Ambulance unit being used by the CFD at CFD Station 1 on Thursday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — With its only two ambulance units currently out of service, the Calexico Fire Department received needed help thanks to a recent Calexico City Council decision.

During its April 21 meeting, the council unanimously approved the purchase a used ambulance unit for the department.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

