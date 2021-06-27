Calexico approves balanced city budget for 2021-22
Buy Now

Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa addresses the City Council during its meeting on Wednesday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — This city will have a balanced budget for fiscal 2021-22, which will begin Thursday.

It was achieved, however, only by forgoing any new city staff hires, and disregarding lists of significant needs from each department.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.