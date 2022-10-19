Calexico approves Project Phase I of Alley Improvements

This unpaved alley along Beach Street will be among those addressed in Calexico’s alley paving project. IVP File Photo

 IVP File Photo

CALEXICO – City council unanimously approved bid documents for the Alley Improvement Project Phase I during at a recent meeting.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved the funding application between the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and the city of Calexico for $3,350,371 from the Environmental Protection Agency for the Targeted Airshed Grant program in April.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.