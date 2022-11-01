Enrique Camarena Memorial Library
Enrique S. "Kiki" Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico.

CALEXICO — Restrooms at Enrique Camarena Memorial Library will soon be reconstructed thanks to a recent city council decision.

This comes after city staff found the presence of mold while removing and replacing the drywall at the building's public restrooms due to a water leak reported in late August, according to an agenda staff report.

