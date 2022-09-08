Calexico Art Council calls for local artists

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO — The Calexico Art Council is looking for local artists to represent, through art, the sisterhood that unites two cities and welcomes those who enter the United States of America by foot through Calexico.
The call is for artists who have ever lived in the Imperial Valley to participate in an asphalt art project by submitting a proposal for a work of art to be painted at Rockwood Promenade. The asphalt art project will be reflected in the 4,500 square feet pedestrian corridor on Rockwood Avenue between First and Second Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.