Calexico Art Council calls for local artists
The Calexico Art Council invites local artists to participate in the asphalt art project by submitting a proposal for a work of art to be painted at Rockwood Promenade.

 PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

CALEXICO — The Calexico Art Council is looking for local artists to represent, through art, the sisterhood that unites two cities and welcomes those who enter the United States of America by foot through Calexico.

The call is for artists who have ever lived in the Imperial Valley to participate in an asphalt art project by submitting a proposal for a work of art to be painted at Rockwood Promenade. The asphalt art project will be reflected in the 4,500 square feet pedestrian corridor on Rockwood Avenue between First and Second Streets.

