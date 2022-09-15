Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico, in partnership with The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, announced on Wednesday that the Calexico candidate forum previously scheduled for September 19, has been canceled due to city manager recalling permit.
PHOTO taken from the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico, in partnership with The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, announced that the Calexico candidate forum previously scheduled for September 19, has been canceled.
According to a release shared on Wednesday, it mentioned that City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren and Mayor Xavier Moreno recalled the permit that allowed the Chamber of Commerce to use the City Council Chambers for the candidate forum, and no explanation or reason was given for the recall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.