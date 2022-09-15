Candidate forum

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico, in partnership with The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, announced on Wednesday that the Calexico candidate forum previously scheduled for September 19, has been canceled due to city manager recalling permit.

According to a release shared on Wednesday, it mentioned that City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren and Mayor Xavier Moreno recalled the permit that allowed the Chamber of Commerce to use the City Council Chambers for the candidate forum, and no explanation or reason was given for the recall.

