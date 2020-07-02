Calexico City Manager David Dale resigns
Calexico City Manager David Dale is shown here in 2017, shortly after accepting the job of public works director. Dale formally announced his resignation Wednesday. IVP FILE PHOTO

CALEXICO – City Manager David Dale and members of the City Council have known for a while his days with the city were numbered, but at Wednesday’s council meeting he made his pending departure official.

The city hired Dale as public works director in July 2017, before naming him its chief executive in February 2018. He inherited a mess, including a $4 million general fund deficit. He leaves having helped the city rediscover black ink and achieve its first balanced fiscal budget in years.

