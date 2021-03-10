Calexico council OKs contested land deal
The intersection of East First Street and Andrade Avenue on Monday in Calexico. The Calexico City Council on Monday voted to sell a parcel of land located just east of here to the United States. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — The Calexico City Council on Monday narrowly agreed to sell two vacant parcels of land along the international border fence here to the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

This engineer formation of the U.S. Army purchased the two parcels for $26,700 from the city for the purpose of constructing a secondary security border wall, a city staff report stated.

