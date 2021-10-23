Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno presents a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation to WomanHaven, A Center for Family Solutions Executive Director Gina Vargas during the City Council meeting Wednesday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
CALEXICO — The City Council on Wednesday issued a proclamation in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website.
