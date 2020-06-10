Calexico councilman’s resignation prompts candidate search
In this screen capture image, Calexico Mayor Bill Hodge speaks during Tuesday’s meeting of the City Council. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – Individuals interested in temporarily filling the City Council vacancy prompted by the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem David Romero have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit their applications.

Following the close of the application period, a five-person committee made up of elected and appointed city officials will meet Monday to select the top three candidates.

