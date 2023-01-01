Calexico declares local emergency due to large release of asylum seekers

Families begin to make their way from the park to the pedestrian entrance of the Calexico port of entry in this undated photo, in Calexico.

 IVP FILE PHOTO / EDWIN DELGADO PHOTO

CALEXICO — According to the Agenda Staff report, during the weekend of Dec. 23, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began releasing a substantial number of immigrants seeking asylum into the city through the Calexico West Port of Entry.

The Calexico City Council therefore adopted a resolution proclaiming the existence of a local emergency during a special meeting on Thursday, December 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.