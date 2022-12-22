Calexico East Port of Entry
CALEXICO – U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced that the Calexico East Port of Entry (POE) resumed normal operating hours as of Monday, Dec. 19.

According to a press release, CBP resumed its normal hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Calexico East Port of Entry. CBP will continue to operate its SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program vehicle lanes during that same timeframe to better serve the surrounding communities.

