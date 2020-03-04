CALEXICO — The increasing stabilization of the city of Calexico’s finances has prompted the City Council to authorize two separate cost of living adjustments (COLA) this year for its employees.

One of the 2 percent COLAs went into effect on Sunday, while an additional 2 percent COLA will go into effect on July 1. All of the city’s employee associations were authorized to receive the COLAs.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

