CALEXICO - The Calexico Fire Department shared with the community the addition of its newest furry member, Ash, their Firehouse dog. The pictures of a photoshoot done to the puppy were shared on the Calexico Firefighters Association's Instagram page on Tuesday. Ash was gifted to Diego Favila, fire chief, in December and since has been part of the team.
"We have seen him grow from a fire pup to a full-blown fire dog," read the publication.
