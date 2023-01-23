CALEXICO — Around 160 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets from Calexico High School (CHS) displayed their skills and discipline as they gathered during the Annual Military Inspection at Ward Football Field on Thursday, January 19 in Calexico.

With pride, cadets showed their uniforms and ribbons garnered throughout the semester. CHS is the only school in Imperial County who participates in this program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.