Calexico High to add 16-classroom building
Calexico Unified School District officials were joined by stakeholders Tuesday at Calexico High for the groundbreaking ceremony for a two-story 16-classroom building. PHOTO JULIO MORALES 

CALEXICO — Robotics, entrepreneurship and Navy JROTC programs at Calexico High School are expected to get a boost with the pending addition of a new 16-classroom building on campus.

When completed, about 550 of the campus’ estimated 2,000 students will be accommodated in the new building, which will also feature the latest in technology and furnishings.

