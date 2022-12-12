Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The City of Calexico's Christmas Tree sits at Rockwood Avenue Promenade facing the pedestrian West Port of Entry. The tree was lit in the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, Thursday, December 8, in Calexico.
With joyful tunes, students from the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band and Color Guard perform for the community during the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, Thursday, December 8 at the Rockwood Avenue Promenade in Calexico.
The Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band and the William Moreno Junior High School Aztec Marching Band held a special performance with holiday attire at the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Rockwood Avenue Promenade, Thursday, December 8, in Calexico.
CALEXICO — With garlands hanging on the main streets at downtown Calexico and a countdown, the city's Christmas tree was lit at the Rockwood Avenue Promenade between First and Second Street, in a ceremony on Thursday, December 8.
As previously reported by this newspaper, due to the city of Calexico’s current budget crisis, the Calexico Christmas Parade didn't make a return in 2022; instead, the city hosted a Tree Lighting ceremony.
