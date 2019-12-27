EL CENTRO — A 24-year-old Calexico man convicted in October of a forcible lewd act on a minor is facing two new similar charges stemming from a separate alleged incident with a minor.

Leonardo Castro appeared in court on Dec. 12 in connection to him being charged with two felony counts of oral copulation/sex with an female minor who was 10 years or younger.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

