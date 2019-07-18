Calexico mayor says Fernandez’s fate is in voters’ hands
Calexico resident Jason Jong addressed the Calexico City Council Wednesday evening on what he perceives to BE preferential treatment for Councilwoman Rosie Fernandez after a hit-and-run accident in May and a DUI arrest this month. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

CALEXICO — While Calexico City Councilwoman Rosie Fernandez did not attend Wednesday night’s council meeting she offered a letter of apology related to her recent DUI arrest and previous hit-and-run accident that Mayor Bill Hodge read to the public.

“I would like to offer my sincerest, sincerest apology to (everyone) for my behavior” for the May 5 hit-and-run and the July 6 arrest for driving under the influence that she acknowledged she was involved in.

