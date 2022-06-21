Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Monica Laguna was appointed in May as Calexico’s assistant special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations. She is the first female ASAC assigned to lead the HSI Calexico office since it opened in the 1970s.
As the assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ Calexico office, Monica Laguna, leads an office of more than 100 personnel with her recent appointment to the position in May.
CALEXICO - Monica Laguna, an Imperial Valley native, was appointed in May as Calexico's assistant special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations. Laguna is the first female ASAC assigned to lead the HSI Calexico office since it opened in the 1970s.
"These achievements to me are beyond what my goals were, but I am ecstatic, grateful, and humbled, to be able to lead the HSI office here in the Imperial Valley and be able to give back to the community," mentioned Laguna.
