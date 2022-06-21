CALEXICO - Monica Laguna, an Imperial Valley native, was appointed in May as Calexico's assistant special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations. Laguna is the first female ASAC assigned to lead the HSI Calexico office since it opened in the 1970s.

Monica Laguna

Monica Laguna was appointed in May as Calexico’s assistant special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations. She is the first female ASAC assigned to lead the HSI Calexico office since it opened in the 1970s.

"These achievements to me are beyond what my goals were, but I am ecstatic, grateful, and humbled, to be able to lead the HSI office here in the Imperial Valley and be able to give back to the community," mentioned Laguna.

HSI Calexico ASAC

As the assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ Calexico office, Monica Laguna, leads an office of more than 100 personnel with her recent appointment to the position in May. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.