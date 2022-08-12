Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
On Wednesday, City Council approved bid documents for the New River Improvement Project-Calexico Reach subject to changes requested by the Department of Water Resources due to materials. Photo taken from City of Calexico Facebook page
CALEXICO – The Calexico City council approved bid documents for the New River Improvement Project-Calexico Reach on Wednesday, authorizing the Public Works department to send it out to bid.
Esperanza Colio Warren, city manager, mentioned that bid documents were completed during the week. She added the city received a notification from the Department of Water Resources to make additional changes to the plans; on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
