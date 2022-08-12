CALEXICO – The Calexico City council approved bid documents for the New River Improvement Project-Calexico Reach on Wednesday, authorizing the Public Works department to send it out to bid.

Esperanza Colio Warren, city manager, mentioned that bid documents were completed during the week. She added the city received a notification from the Department of Water Resources to make additional changes to the plans; on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Calexico City Council

On Wednesday, City Council approved bid documents for the New River Improvement Project-Calexico Reach subject to changes requested by the Department of Water Resources due to materials. Photo taken from City of Calexico Facebook page

