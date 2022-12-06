CPD asks for help in hit and run fatal collision
On October 29, 2022, at 9:42 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of E. Fourth Street in reference to an injured subject, according to a Calexico Police Officers Association Facebook post. The subject was identified as 30-year-old Ian Andrade.

Andrade was found unconscious with severe head trauma and was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center for advanced medical care. Andrade later succumbed to his injuries.

