The Chong and Lopez family wanted to bring joy to the community with a Christmas light show at their residence in Calexico at Soledad Avenue, where drivers can tune in to a radio station and drive through the decorated home to celebrate the season.

CALEXICO — Drivers passing through Soledad Avenue can find a holiday gem that offers a light show that brings joy to the community.

The Chong and Lopez family, motivated by similar shows online, decided to start with their own. This is the first time they put up a Christmas light show at the residence.

