Calexico seeks grant funding for small businesses
Calexico city manager Miguel Figueroa (far left) and members of the Calexico City Council discuss submitting an application to the Community Development Block Grant Program during a special city council meeting on Wednesday in Calexico. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — This city will be applying for $170,998 in grant funds in order to help mitigate the economic effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on micro and small businesses within the city.

On Wednesday, the Calexico City Council unanimously agreed to let the city to apply for the grant funds.

