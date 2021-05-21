Calexico senior advances to national cooking competition
Calexico High School senior Edgar Munoz poses while inside the culinary arts building at CHS on Thursday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO – A Calexico High School senior is competing in a nationwide culinary arts competition.

Edgar Munoz won the right to represent Calexico at the national Family, Career and Community Leaders of America competition after whipping up the winning dish in the FCCLA state competition.

