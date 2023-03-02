Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Mayor of Calexico Javier Moreno (center) and Secretary General of the Municipality of Ensenada, José Rubén Best Velasco (center right) hold the newly signed Sisterhood Agreement between the cities of Calexico and Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico during a city council special meeting on Tuesday, February 28, in Calexico.
The Calexico City Council, Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, and City of Ensenada authorities join together to celebrate the Sisterhood Agreement signing between both cities during a special meeting city council meeting on Tuesday, February 28, in Calexico.
Mayor of Calexico Javier Moreno (center) and Secretary General of the Municipality of Ensenada, José Rubén Best Velasco (center right) hold the newly signed Sisterhood Agreement between the cities of Calexico and Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico during a city council special meeting on Tuesday, February 28, in Calexico.
The Calexico City Council, Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, and City of Ensenada authorities join together to celebrate the Sisterhood Agreement signing between both cities during a special meeting city council meeting on Tuesday, February 28, in Calexico.
CALEXICO — On behalf of the City of Calexico, Mayor Javier Moreno signed a Sisterhood Agreement with the City of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, during a special meeting held on Tuesday, February 28.
"It's a great pleasure to welcome the City of Ensenada," Mayor Javier Moreno said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.