Calexico students, Brown Bag Coalition help families on MLK Day
A group of Calexico High School students make their way down the assembly line while putting together free food baskets for local families in need during Brown Bag Coalition’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Monday in Calexico. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — Eleven local families in need on Monday received a free food basket, a grocery bag filled with non-perishable food items and a bag of free clothes thanks to the efforts of Calexico students and Brown Bag Coalition.

The collaborative effort was done in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a way to “make it a day on, not a day off,” BBC co-founder Maribel Padilla explained.

Eleven food baskets containing ham dinners were made for local families in need during Brown Bag Coalition’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Monday in Calexico. COURTESY PHOTO

