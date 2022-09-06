Calexico to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day

CALEXICO — The Calexico Recreation will celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with a joyful program. Festivities will begin with an opening night on September 13 at Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.
Presentations include Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, Patty Hurtado, Arts Center's Folkloric Dance Class, and art by paint night class participants. Adults and youth groups enrolled at the painting workshop, on Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center will display their artwork.
