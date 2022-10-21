CALEXICO – The Calexico Baja Runners had a request approved by the Calexico City Council for the city to co-sponsor a Veteran’s Day Event to honor fallen comrades at the Calexico Mountain View Cemetery.

During the city council meeting held Tuesday, the approved request will allow the city to contribute $350 to cover expenses such as purchasing beverages and breakfast provisions, a loaned generator, use of city microphones and speakers, and two porta-potties.

