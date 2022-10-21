Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Calexico Council Members approved the request submitted by Calexico Baja Runners to co-sponsor their Veteran’s Day Event at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Photo Courtesy City of Calexico Live Stream
Ramon Robledo, president of the Calexico Baja Runners, addresses the Calexico City Council to ask for the co-sponsorship request to honor fallen comrades during the group’s Veterans Day Event, Oct. 19, in Calexico. Photo Courtesy City of Calexico Live Stream
Photo Courtesy City of Calexico Live Stream
CALEXICO – The Calexico Baja Runners had a request approved by the Calexico City Council for the city to co-sponsor a Veteran’s Day Event to honor fallen comrades at the Calexico Mountain View Cemetery.
During the city council meeting held Tuesday, the approved request will allow the city to contribute $350 to cover expenses such as purchasing beverages and breakfast provisions, a loaned generator, use of city microphones and speakers, and two porta-potties.
