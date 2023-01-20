Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO – The Calexico City Council will implement license plate reading cameras to alert owners of stolen vehicles or cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal or terrorist activities.
Councilmembers Gloria Romo, Camilo Garcia, and Mayor Javier Moreno voted in favor of the motion, while Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez voted against the item. With a 3-2 vote, the council approved signing an agreement for professional services between the city and Flock Group Inc. to install license plate reader cameras during a meeting on Wednesday, January 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.