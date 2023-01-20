CALEXICO – The Calexico City Council will implement license plate reading cameras to alert owners of stolen vehicles or cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal or terrorist activities.

Councilmembers Gloria Romo, Camilo Garcia, and Mayor Javier Moreno voted in favor of the motion, while Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez voted against the item. With a 3-2 vote, the council approved signing an agreement for professional services between the city and Flock Group Inc. to install license plate reader cameras during a meeting on Wednesday, January 18.

