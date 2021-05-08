Calexico to receive 10 trailers to house homeless
Buy Now

A lot of more than 20 travel trailers, which belong to the Imperial County Department of Social Services, at the Desert Trails RV Park on Friday in El Centro. The city of Calexico will be receiving 10 trailers from this lot to house homeless individuals in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — This city will receive 10 travel trailers to house homeless persons.

The trailers belong to the Imperial County Department of Social Services. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved transferring the trailers to the city.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.