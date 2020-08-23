Calexico trustees OK purchase of more than 8,000 iPads
The Calexico Unified School District school board votes on purchasing more than 8,000 Apple iPads for students during its regular board meeting on August 13. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — The Calexico Unified School District will be purchasing more than 8,000 new Apple iPads, as well as accessories, so that students can use them for the 2020-21 school year.

The district’s board unanimously approved the purchase during its regular meeting Aug. 13.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

