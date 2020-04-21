Calexico's short-term budget stable

The city of Calexico is expecting to end the current fiscal year with a general fund reserve despite a loss in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. IVP FILE PHOTO

CALEXICO -- Despite an ongoing drop in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Calexico is still projecting to end the fiscal year with a general fund reserve.

That bit of upbeat news came from the city’s Finance Department during a third quarter budget status report at the City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday.

