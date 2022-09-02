California asks for reduction in energy use amid heat wave

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the extreme heat wave is expected to last through Sept. 7. Temperatures are expected to be 10-18 degrees warmer than normal. PHOTO taken from The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Twitter

SACRAMENTO – Amid an extreme heat wave, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Thursday to temporarily increase energy production and reduce demand.

The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for Aug. 31, asking Californians to reduce their electricity consumption between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to save power and reduce the risk of outages.

