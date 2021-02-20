California loosens rules for youth sports during pandemic
Carlos, 11, (left) and Lauren Zaragoza, 13, of Brawley, watch as a guest speaker speaks during the “Let Them Play” rally on Friday at the county Superior Courthouse in El Centro. 

 By VINCENT OSUNA, Staff Writer

SACRAMENTO — California public health officials on Friday loosened the rules for youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports to resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

The new guidance clears the way for sports like baseball, softball, gymnastics and cheerleading to resume Feb. 26 for at least 27 counties, including places that are in the most restrictive tier of the state's virus designations.

