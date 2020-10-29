IVP

IMPERIAL — The Supreme Court of California decided on Wednesday that it will not review a Fourth District Court of Appeal ruling in an ongoing dispute between local farmer Michael Abatti and the Imperial Irrigation District.

Abatti’s attorney, Cheryl Orr, petitioned the high court to examine the case in August, weeks after the appellate court overturned most of a 2017 Superior Court ruling against IID that linked water rights in the Valley to land ownership.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

