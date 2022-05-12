Calipatria council approves 1st reading of water ordinance
Buy Now

Members of Calipatria City Council receive recognition from the Southern California Association of Governments for Disadvantaged Communities Active transportation Planning Initiative. Pictured, from left, are City Manager Rom Medina, Councilman Hector Cervantes, Councilwoman Sylvia Chavez and Mayor Javier Amezcua. PHOTO BRYAN HELLIOS

CALIPATRIA — A proposed ordinance to conserve water passed with a vote of 3-1 following its first reading during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

City Manager Rom Medina informed the council the city needs to comply with state water regulations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.