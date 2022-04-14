Calipatria council OKs tree-planting program

The Calipatria City Council OK'd a plan on Tuesday that will add more trees to the city's landscape. COURTESY PHOTO

CALIPATRIA — The City Council here approved a plan to plant trees throughout the city during Tuesday’s evening meeting at City Hall.

Councilmember Sylvia Chavez said the tree project became a reality after reaching out to a local forestry program.

