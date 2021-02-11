1C.jpg
Rigo Ponce (left) and Paul Tabarez, of University of California Cooperative Extension, Imperial County, build a garden bed at the Calipatria Police Activities League building on Tuesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALIPATRIA — A non-profit organization is working to turn a vacant, broken bottle-filled dirt lot here into a community garden.

Best Step Forward (BSF), which works with youths who have special needs, began cleaning the lot on Sunday and aims to have garden beds set up over the lot by this weekend.

A row of garden beds being placed on a dirt lot at the Calipatria Police Activities League building on Tuesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
A tray of donated transplants at the Calipatria Police Activities League building on Tuesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Paul Tabarez (left) and Rigo Ponce, of University of California Cooperative Extension, Imperial County, look at a row of garden beds at the Calipatria Police Activities League building on Tuesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

