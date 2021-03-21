1C (1).jpg
Board members from Calipatria Little League and Best STEP Forward pose for a group photo in front of the Calipatria Youth Sports and Recreations Center on Saturday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALIPATRIA — The home of two local non-profits that serve the kids in this community has been spruced up.

The newly rechristened Calipatria Youth Sports and Recreations Center, 210 N. Railroad Ave., has a fresh outside paint job, new landscaping, new flooring and a children’s section.

The inside of the newly renovated Calipatria Youth Sports and Recreations Center on Saturday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
The community garden set up in the rear of the Calipatria Youth Sports and Recreations Center on Saturday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Best STEP Forward’s Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Estrada-Riddell inspects the gardening beds set up in the rear of the Calipatria Youth Sports and Recreations Center on Saturday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

